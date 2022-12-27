SCI-TECHWORLD

Why Musk keeps book on US constitution near his bed?

NewsWire
0
0

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday posted a picture on the micro-blogging platform, which showed a book on the US constitution kept at his bedside table.

It all started when @MuskUniversity, an account that posts Musk’s replies and tweets, tweeted: “The Constitution is greater than any President. End of story. | Elon Musk.”

To this Musk replied with a picture and wrote, “May it always be so. It is the most treasured item on my bedside table.”

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk’s post.

While one user commented, “Without the constitution, freedom would still be nothing more than a dream”, another asked, “When was the last time you cracked it open to find solutions for our issues?”

Earlier this month, Musk had sided with the White House in condemning former US President Donald Trump for his call to terminate parts of the US Constitution after the release of “Twitter Files”.

The Twitter CEO had posted: “The Constitution is greater than any President. End of story.”

Meanwhile, last month, he had posted a picture on the micro-blogging platform, with four diet cokes (caffeine-free Coke), a traditional gun and a revolver kept at his bedside table.

20221227-120004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Noise sells 2 mn smartwatches in India in festive season, logs...

    Tesla had very tough quarter, says Musk in leaked email

    Samsung treats smartphone users’ data as state secrets: Top global executive

    Twitter testing ‘CC’ button to turn video captions on/off