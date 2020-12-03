Why Nick Jonas is Priyanka Chopra’s ‘real life Bollywood hero’

Actress Priyanka Chopra and her pop star husband Nick Jonas celebrate their second Hindu wedding anniversary on Thursday.

The couple took to their verified Instagram accounts to wish each other on their special day and share photographs from their Hindu wedding ceremony, which took place in Rajasthan in 2018.

Nick wrote: “Two days, two weddings now two years. I was so honored to get to marry @priyankachopra in her home country, in a traditional Hindu wedding. I can’t believe how lucky I am, and how quickly the time has gone by. Happy Hindu anniversary beautiful.”

Commenting on his post, wife Priyanka wrote: “My real life Bollywood hero. I love you handsome.”

Happy 2 year anniversary to the love of my life. Always by my side. My strength. My weakness. My all. I love you @nickjonas pic.twitter.com/mhCTe19TyV — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 1, 2020

The actress also shared beautiful wedding photographs and wrote: “2 years down… forever to go @nickjonas.”

Nick and Priyanka had tied the knot in December 2018 at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur. The wedding took place following traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies.

On Tuesday, Nick Jonas had shared photographs from their Christian wedding.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for “Text For You”, which also stars Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.