INDIA

Why no package for gas users, asks TRS

NewsWire
0
1

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao has reacted sharply to the Rs 22,000 crore one-time grant approved by the Union Cabinet for three oil marketing companies (OMCs) and demanded similar package or subsidy to gas users who are bearing a heavy financial burden.

Rama Rao, who is also state Industries and Commerce Minister, questioned why special packages are not offered to women who are burdened with financial distress as subsidy on gas cylinders has been scrapped and its prices have increased.

Noting that the price of a gas cylinder was Rs 400 before Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister but the price has now gone up to Rs 1,100, he said that PM Modi has positioned himself as a Vishwa Guru in terms of the cylinder prices as they are the highest in the world.

The TRS recalled that Modi had questioned the then PM when the price of a gas cylinder was Rs 400, and asked what answers he has now for the nation.

He said that the Central government offered a subsidy of Rs 827 on each cylinder in 2014, which was brought down to zero by the Modi government. The TRS leader said that the BJP government is insensitive towards the middle class whose savings plummeted in the past two years because of Covid-19 and lockdown.

The BJP government has shifted the burden of Rs 42,000 crore subsidies of last year on 39 crore gas connection holders, he said. KTR asked people to choose if they want Modi or subsidies.

He questioned why aren’t problems faced by women addressed when oil companies issues are being resolved. The TRS Working President called on women who constitute half of the nation’s population to take a firm decision not to bear anymore atrocities inflicted by the BJP, and said that its downfall should start from the kitchens of poor and middle class women.

20221014-225602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Lenovo India appoints Sumati Sahgal as Head of Tablets and Smart...

    Congress buzz: Priyanka to camp in Lucknow now

    IPL 2022: Clinical bowling helps Royal Challengers beat Delhi Capitals by...

    Watch skies as ‘Worm Moon’ reaches peak on Friday