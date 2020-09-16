Why not wage war against drugs in Himachal? Urmila Matondkar attacks Kangana Ranaut

Actor-politician Urmila Matondkar has called out Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday over her remarks about Mumbai and film industry veteran Jaya Bachchan with her claims of all-pervasive nepotism and use of widespread illegal drugs in Bollywood.

Though she said she did not support the demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s office by the BMC last week, Matondkar raised questions as to why taxpayer money was being used for Kangana Ranaut’s security.

Matondkar, 46, a former Congress leader who contested the Lok Sabha polls last year, also pointed out that if Ranaut did indeed have information about illegal drugs in Bollywood should look to her state – Himachal Pradesh – and would be better served by going to the authorities rather than tweeting about it.

“Which girl from a civilised cultured house would use this kind of language? Like ‘kya ukhaad loge’, ‘kiska baap ka kya hai’, speaking about Jaya ji the way she did,” Ms Matondkar said in a recent interview.

“Yes, what happened with her office and a certain word being used against her was completely condemnable. I would never stand up for such actions (but) The Y+ security has come from our money. Can we say due to Act of God we cannot pay taxes? We cannot,” she said.

Matondkar also took on Ranaut for comments criticising Mumbai and comparing it to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), declaring she would “never tolerate any defamatory remark” about the city.

“You cannot cross a certain line, speak ill of an industry that has made you everything. If some people are taking drugs or are drug addicts, you have no reason to compare it to mafia. When Kangana was not even born, Jaya ji was in the film industry. We’re talking about a lady here (Jaya Bachchan) who has herself been an icon. Which part of Indian culture tells you to lash out at people like this?” she said.