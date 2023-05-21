Amid standoff with the Centre over the ordinance to ‘overturn’ the Supreme Court verdict on services matters, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday pulled out an old tweet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was Gujarat Chief Minister asking then central government why the ordinance.

Now Kejriwal has found the 2013 tweet of Modi, who was then the Gujarat Chief Minister and retweeted it asking “Why ordinance Sir”.

“Why ordinance Sir?,” he said, attaching the old tweet of Modi.

In a tweet dated July 14, 2013, Modi wrote, “Parliament is anyway meeting. Why could Centre not take Parliament in confidence and give a good bill? Why ordinance? asks Narendra Modi.”

PM Modi, who was the Gujarat chief minister back then, had posted the tweet to hit out at the Congress that was at the Centre over an issue.

The Delhi Chief Minister’s remarks came after the Centre issued an ordinance to negate the Supreme Court verdict that gave Delhi government control of ‘services’.

The Central government has brought an ordinance to set up a permanent authority known as the National Capital Civil Service Authority whose chairperson will be Delhi chief minister along with chief secretary, Delhi; Principal Secretary (Home), Delhi to make recommendations to the Delhi L-G regarding matters concerning transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters. However, in case of difference of opinion, the decision of the L-G shall be final.

On May 11, a five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court ruled that it is ideal to hold that a democratically elected Delhi government should have control over its officers and the L-G is bound by the advice of the elected government in everything other than public order, police, and land. The top court stressed that if the government is not able to control and hold to account the officers posted in its service, then its responsibility towards the legislature as well as the public is diluted.

The ordinance came after the apex court gave the Delhi government control in services matters, including transfer and posting of officers.

