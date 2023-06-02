INDIASPORTS

Why protecting WFI chief despite knowledge of misconduct with wrestlers: Congress, Trinamool ask PM Modi

NewsWire
0
0

Congress and Trinamool Congress on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him why the government was protecting Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexually harassing wrestlers despite informed by wrestlers of misconduct.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate targeted the Prime Minister by sharing the part of the details of FIR, mentioning repeated sexual harassment by Singh and the wrestlers informing Modi about the misconduct.

In a tweet she asked, “Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, you knew everything from 2021 itself. Then also why are you protecting Brij Bhushan Singh? Why after all?”

Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member Mahua Moitra said: “PM Narendra Modi Ji – relevant section from wrestler’s FIR clearly mentions she met and informed you of MP’s misconduct. You assured her of full support. You did nothing. Your vows are all broken and light is your fame; We hear your name spoken, and share in its shame.”

The remarks from the Congress and Trinamool Congress leaders came after the details of the two FIRs, which included the details of the alleged sexual harassment by Singh of the female wrestlers, emerged.

In the FIR, the wrestlers had detailed the incidents of sexual harassment allegedly by Singh.

Prominent Indian wrestlers, including Olympians Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat have been demanding the arrest of Singh, over sexual harassment of female athletes, including a minor.

Earlier on Friday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also came out in support of the wrestlers, and said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, read these serious allegations and tell the country why no action has been taken against the accused so far?”

20230602-234204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India reports 7,145 new Covid cases, 289 deaths

    Mamata Banerjee shouldn’t bring culture of violence in state: Goa CM

    KM Mani’s son-in-law finds place in UDF list

    Five UP cops suspended after brawl over ‘affair’