Why Ram Madhvani used ‘Bade achhe lagte hain’ song in ‘Aarya’

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Director Ram Madhvani has opened up about using the classic song “Bade achhe lagte hain” in his web series “Aarya”, saying the idea was to use the song to express “every human emotion”.

“We have used ‘Bade achche lagte hain’ in the script keeping in mind that Tej’s (Chandrachur Singh) character loves old hindi music. This song is an absolute hit with viewers of all ages for its nostalgic and sentimental value,” said Madhvani.

He continued: “It is mellifluous and brings out so many emotions. We wanted to strike an emotional chord with the audience with this music and decided to make it stand out by using it in a diametrically opposite fashion to the actual scene. For example, you hear this song when Tej’s life fades away, when their puppy Mango dies, or when the kids are re-watching their father’s video. These are scenes of immense loss, fear and pain, but we have used a song that brings an endearing feeling for someone close to you. The idea was to drive this song into every human emotion one may feel while watching the series and create a lasting impact through the journey and to keep Tej alive without resorting to the crutches flashbacks. We used a nostalgic song to keep his memory alive.”

“Aarya”, starring Sushmita Sen in the title role, delves into how organised crime and betrayal runs deep in a family. It is about the protagonist Aarya, and how she is pulled into the narcotics business when her family is threatened. The show also features Sikander Kher, Namit Das, Jayant Kripalani, Sohaila Kapoor, Sugandha Garg, Maya Sareen, Vishwajeet Pradhan and Manish Chaudhary. “Aarya” is an official adaptation of the popular Dutch crime drama “Penoza”.

The background score of “Aarya” and the themes in the soundtrack have been composed and produced by Vishal Khurana. The show is co-directed by Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat.

