Why Richard Flood left ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ before the Season 18 finale

ABC’s longest running medical drama series Grey’s Anatomy saw yet another character exiting the show. This time it was Dr. Cormac Hayes, played by actor Richard Flood.

Since it first episode in 2005 until now, there have been several actors, including series mains (including the male lead, Dr. Derek Shepherd, played by Patrick Dempsey) who have left the series. Richard Flood is the latest in a long line of actors who have exited the show.

Good news is he hasn’t been killed off. In the episode that aired last Thursday, we find out that Flood’s character, Dr. Hayes resigns from his post as Pediatric Chief. This is only the third or fourth time that a series regular has exited the show before the season is over.

When Dateline asked Flood the reason for his exit, he said, “”Having three years on the show felt right for me. And I think that the arc of the character with all the developments in the story was probably coming to its natural end, which was great. I was very happy that everybody felt the same, and they just got to it.”

He also said that the decision of how he would be leaving the show was decided by the writers. He further said that though, they had discussed this possibility, he didn’t know until they were almost shooting the episode as to how the departure would actually happen. The actor, though, said he was very happy about the length of time spend on the show. He felt 3 years was the perfect time and he was eager to see what else is lined up for him.

Apart from Richard Flood, Justin Chambers (Grey’s Anatomy series main) who played Dr. Alex Karev had also left mid-season. His departure was the most abrupt and most heartbreaking as fans of the show didn’t know he wasn’t returning from the mid-season break until the show resumed in the spring.

Grey’s Anatomy is currently into its 18th Season and ABC has currently renewed the show for its 19th Season in the fall.