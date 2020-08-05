Why Sherlyn Chopra is an inspiration

Sherlyn Chopra is a true inspiration to all the young women. She is the only actress to open up about the casting couch experience and how it works in the industry. And if her motivational posts – that she keeps regularly posting on Instagram – are anything to go by, she’s also a life coach.

The bold actress is now also an entrepreneur as she has started her own OTT platform “Redsher”. The portal offers quality short films and web series produced, written and acted in by Sherlyn Chopra herself. Being a fitness freak, she shares her hardcore workout videos too, every and then.

Speaking about the new move, the actress said, “I decided to be a producer and content creator as I believe in being self-sufficient.”

She says she wants to be an inspiration to all the young girls out there, who are willing to make their own career.

On the work front, Chopra – despite having worked in several Bollywood projects – has chosen to focus on her own venture full time and be a powerful entrepreneur.