ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Why Siddhant Chaturvedi is scared of sleeping alone in a hotel room

NewsWire
0
2

Siddhant Chaturvedi talked about his hilarious spooky experience when he got scared of watching his own shadow on the television screen.

He said: “I am really fond of watching movies on my laptop. Especially when I have an off. On one of my days off, I decided to watch a horror film. Though I am really scared of horror films, I still watch them. So I turned off the light, got inside the blanket, and started watching a horror film.”

Siddhant, who is remembered for his roles in ‘Inside Edge’, ‘Gehraiyaan’, and is currently part of Katrina Kaif-starrer ‘Phone Bhoot’. The actor continued sharing the interesting incident that happened with him while he was watching a horror movie.

“Movies usually have transitions where the screen goes blank, so the same happened in this film as well and I saw a shadow on the screen and it felt as if someone was looking at me. The closer I got to the screen, the shadow even came closer. I was so scared that I jumped off the bed and then I realised that it was my own reflection on the screen and no one else was there,” he added.

Siddhant is coming on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ along with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter to promote his film ‘Phone Bhoot’.

When the host Kapil Sharma teased him saying that he is scared of sleeping alone in a hotel room, Siddhant agreed and said that he usually puts the light on or keeps the TV on which helps him in sleeping peacefully.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20221030-124007

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Covid-stricken Sathyaraj likely to be discharged from hospital in 2 to...

    Namit Das gets nostalgic about ‘Aarya’ shoot

    Nora Fatehi’s scorching challenge to fans

    Nikhil Ramani’s ‘Seventeen’ blend of bedroom pop, soft synths (IANS Interview)