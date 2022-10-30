Siddhant Chaturvedi talked about his hilarious spooky experience when he got scared of watching his own shadow on the television screen.

He said: “I am really fond of watching movies on my laptop. Especially when I have an off. On one of my days off, I decided to watch a horror film. Though I am really scared of horror films, I still watch them. So I turned off the light, got inside the blanket, and started watching a horror film.”

Siddhant, who is remembered for his roles in ‘Inside Edge’, ‘Gehraiyaan’, and is currently part of Katrina Kaif-starrer ‘Phone Bhoot’. The actor continued sharing the interesting incident that happened with him while he was watching a horror movie.

“Movies usually have transitions where the screen goes blank, so the same happened in this film as well and I saw a shadow on the screen and it felt as if someone was looking at me. The closer I got to the screen, the shadow even came closer. I was so scared that I jumped off the bed and then I realised that it was my own reflection on the screen and no one else was there,” he added.

Siddhant is coming on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ along with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter to promote his film ‘Phone Bhoot’.

When the host Kapil Sharma teased him saying that he is scared of sleeping alone in a hotel room, Siddhant agreed and said that he usually puts the light on or keeps the TV on which helps him in sleeping peacefully.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

