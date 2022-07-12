Airport delays (including cancelled flights and long lineups) have significantly impacted travellers around the world causing concern among majority of Canadians (53%). Some are rethinking summer travel.

A new survey conducted by Leger in collaboration with the Association for Canadian Studies (ACS) and published in the Canadian Press asked people how concerned they are about these delays, the factor they feel is most responsible for the delays and whether they have significantly changed their summer vacation plans as a result.

The greatest proportion of Canadians (43%) feel airport staffing shortages (baggage handling, security) are most responsible for the delays, the survey found. Additionally, 18% of those surveyed said they have significantly changed their summer vacation plans due to airport delays and/or delays with obtaining a Canadian passport.

Respondents were also asked if they believe Canada is currently in an economic recession. While 59% answered in the affirmative, 81% felt prices will continue to rise for the foreseeable future.

The web survey was conducted from July 8-10, 2022, with 1,538 Canadians, 18 years of age or older, who were randomly recruited from Leger’s online panel. A margin of error cannot be associated with a non-probability sample in a panel survey.