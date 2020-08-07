Why some parents want their kids to go back to school

Sabrina Almeida

The announcement of Ontario’s school reopening plans had a mixed response among parents with kids in the elementary section. While some were relieved to hear about the 5-day schedule, others were uncomfortable about masks being optional for children in kindergarten to Grade 3. Several parents with young children wanted hours to be reduced further, alternate days a week (the hybrid model) and smaller class sizes. Still others preferred to keep them at home, opting for online study instead.

Children’s safety aside, many responses were reflective of the home and work situation.

Working parents were more likely to want their children back in school for at least some time everyday. With working from home expected to last till the end of the year for most, there is only that much leeway employers were prepared to give with regard to childcare. But those with their own businesses appear to be most affected by the kids being home.

A mother of two boys (ages 6 and 8) was happy about the 5-day week but expressed her misgivings about the safety protocols. While acknowledging that her 6-year-old would not be able to keep his mask on for long periods of time, she felt that class sizes should have been limited to 15 kids to reduce their risk of contracting the coronavirus. She believes that the province should have hired more teachers to make this possible rather than the 500 additional public health nurses who will provide support to schools. The lady was feeling the strain of homeschooling and keeping her kids occupied since March. In addition to daily battles with the boys over their studies which were not going well, supervising their online learning kept her away from her own business. While her parents helped with home chores, they were not computer savvy and could not assist the grandkids with online studies.

Managing work and online schooling has been challenging for many parents with younger kids. And working from home may not be as convenient as one previously thought. For one, children who are home all day need attention. Secondly playing games and learning online are vastly different. Previously kids had to be peeled away from electronic devices they were playing on, but they now needed to be engaged and motivated to do virtual school work. Parental guidance is required and often means periodic interruption of their work day. Furthermore, a lack of visual and social contact with the teacher and their peers tends to have a detrimental effect on kids. It makes them feel lonely and isolated. This can manifest in depression or acting up.

Children needing additional academic support have felt the brunt of the sudden shift to online learning. Teachers and support workers have not been able to provide the daily assistance they may need. For many of these kids, timely attention is key. Any help that comes at the end of the day even, may require more effort. Parents must step in to fill the gaps and are finding it hard to cope.

However, families with loved ones who are vulnerable to COVID-19 are uncomfortable with the back-to-school plan. A reader wrote to express her worries about the possibility of her school-going child infecting her grandparent. She wanted a shorter day, fewer days a week or preferably online learning. Multigenerational households, quite common among South Asians and growing across Canada, face this particular challenge in battling COVID-19. Understandably, seniors (with comorbidities) are concerned about the risk of exposure from their school-going grandchildren. Since children might be asymptomatic carriers of the virus, any attempt to mitigate risk by staying home will come to naught several grandparents told me. Yet they must balance this risk with the children’s need for in-class study and socialization. And this could mean isolating from the kids.

The bottom line is that many parents rely on the childcare (supervision by teachers) provided in schools to be able to work. With the ball being in their court, several are struggling with the decision of whether to send their kids to school or opt for the online model. After all, kids going back to school need not necessarily mean uninterrupted work days. They could get infected and require home care and quarantine which means parents are on the hook again.

With unions representing teachers and staff agitating for smaller class sizes, mandatory masks for all and the hybrid model, perhaps the government will revisit current school reopening plans… and parents will not have to make this difficult choice.