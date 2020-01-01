Canindia News

Why Sunny Singh is ‘Punchnama boi’ for life

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE00

Actor Sunny Singh celebrated the fifth anniversary of his 2015 release, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, by sharing throwback photos from the set of the film. He called himself a Punchnama boi for life.

In the photos posted on Instagram, he is seen having fun with his co-stars Kartik Aaryan and Omkar Kapoor.

“Can’t fathom how time flies! 5 years of #PyaarKaPunchnama2 Still remember the whirlwind of emotions that I felt on the first day! Truly grateful to @luv sir for giving me something that has indeed changed my life! Punchnama boi for life,” Sunny captioned the photos.

Directed by Luv Ranjan, the romantic comedy film also stars Sonnali Seygall, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Ishita Raj Sharma.

The film highlights the bond between between friends Gogo, Chauka and Thakur, and their love lives.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Nushrratt Bharuccha sustains injury on first day of shoot

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Mel Gibson’s ‘Force Of Nature’ to release theatrically on October 23

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Kangana Ranaut calls herself Bollywood’s ‘first ever legitimate action heroine’

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Dwayne Johnson had ‘buck teeth’ as a kid

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Why #BoycottLaxmmiBomb is trending on Twitter

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Canadian actress Tatiana Maslany denies being cast as She-Hulk

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Why Ranveer Singh’s ’83’ will have to wait for theatre release

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Joe Jonas recalls proposing to Sophie Turner 3 years ago

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

It’s cool to ‘cheat’ once in a while, says Rakul Preet Singh

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More