Why Sunny Singh is ‘Punchnama boi’ for life

Actor Sunny Singh celebrated the fifth anniversary of his 2015 release, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, by sharing throwback photos from the set of the film. He called himself a Punchnama boi for life.

In the photos posted on Instagram, he is seen having fun with his co-stars Kartik Aaryan and Omkar Kapoor.

“Can’t fathom how time flies! 5 years of #PyaarKaPunchnama2 Still remember the whirlwind of emotions that I felt on the first day! Truly grateful to @luv sir for giving me something that has indeed changed my life! Punchnama boi for life,” Sunny captioned the photos.

Directed by Luv Ranjan, the romantic comedy film also stars Sonnali Seygall, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Ishita Raj Sharma.

The film highlights the bond between between friends Gogo, Chauka and Thakur, and their love lives.