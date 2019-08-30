Why teen model Kaia Gerber feels she is 70

Los Angeles, Sep 4 (IANS) Model-actress Kaia, who is just 18, feels like she is living a life of a 70-year-old woman, owing to her hectic work schedule.

“When I’m working, I don’t have the energy to even flirt with anyone. I’m sorry, I just can’t… But I’m not losing hope in all love forever,” Kaia said in an interview to British “Vogue”, while opening up about her work schedule, and how work has aged her beyond her years.

“I have backgammon at my house, and that’s all a girl needs. When I’m home, I’m living the life of a 70 year old woman… I’m an old soul,” she added, according to a “dailymail.co.uk” report.

Kaia is the daughter of American businessman Rande Gerber and supermodel Cindy Crawford. She began modelling at the age of 10 and she has also featured in the movie “Sister Cities”.

–IANS

sim/vnc