Why Telugu superstar Nani’s new film is called ‘V’

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) Telugu superstar Nani is set to be back with his new film, V, and the title of the film has raised enormous curiosity among fans.

The film’s director Mohana Krishna Indraganti has now opened up on the title, saying he decided to have just one letter as title of the forthcoming film because it gave him an opportunity to create a signature for the serial killer at the core of his plot.

“The film deals with a character named Vishnu. Usually psychopaths leave a signature, right? I wanted some sort of a signature for the psychopath killer that would be a short stroke. The idea came to me much after completing the film,” Indraganti said.

“The original film was completely different and was called ‘Bana’, which is arrow. That was the original working title of the script but I wasn’t happy with it, so I suddenly thought why not call it with one letter which has a unique ring to it. It would also give me an opportunity to create a signature for the killer. That’s how V came out of nowhere,” he added.

The director continued: “There’s no specific reason (for the title) other than what’s organically coming out of the story. But once that came to me, ideas started coming while shooting the film, and how to use that letter in different ways to embed a certain kind of substance, certain kind of mixture and play around the killer. The idea came to me unexpectedly. I casually asked the producer, ‘what you think of the title?’ and everybody was excited,” he added.

The film, also starring Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari, delves into the life of a police officer who falls in love with a crime writer. His life takes a turn when a killer puts across a challenge to him with a puzzle to solve. It then leads to a good-versus-evil showdown.

The film will stream on Amazon Prime Video from September 5.

