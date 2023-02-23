Sabrina Almeida

An unofficial Forum interactive telephone poll survey found some Torontonians were deeply divided over whether Mayor John Tory should have resigned after revealing his affair with a younger staffer. Almost half of the poll respondents didn’t think he should leave office. In fact a slight majority, 45 per cent, were in favour of him continuing as mayor when compared to the 43 per cent who said he should go.

This reaction was troublingly surprising given the moral implications of what had transpired between the mayor of Canada’s largest city and his subordinate. Are we no longer concerned with morality in public office… or just willing to make exceptions in certain situations? Either way it doesn’t bode well.

The announcement made by Tory on a Friday night shocked many who saw him as an upstanding politician. His mild-mannered approach endeared him to people both in and outside Toronto. That’s probably why some were willing to overlook this transgression. Others worried about the alternatives, remembering Tory’s predecessor, and just wanted him to stay on.

As we heard the breaking news at the end of an online meeting, one of the participants was sure it was a hoax and admonished the person who brought it to our attention – all thanks to the stellar image Tory had created in his last eight years as Toronto mayor. The mood changed when the reason for his resignation was revealed, yet there was an air of disbelief.

Then as Tory delayed putting a date to the resignation, hope grew that he might reconsider. According to one of his allies at city hall, some councillors even expressed their support for him. A terrible precedent, if Tory was indeed persuaded to stay on.

As arguments for and against him dominated most conversations the following week and continue even now, some women supported the former mayor saying two people were party to his so-called lapse in judgement. They were of the opinion that if Tory was giving up his office on account of it, the other person in the relationship, which was consensual, should be penalized as well. The scenario felt surreal.

Admittedly I too felt a slight twinge of sadness for how his career ended as I watched a sullen-faced Tory sitting through the budget session. Facing the public after falling from grace must have been an agonizing experience. If it’s any consolation to him, Tory fans were even more impressed that he stuck it out in the best interests of the city.

The Toronto Star which broke the story of Tory’s extramarital affair was accused of pushing him out of office. The reasoning – his personal life had no bearing on his office. Not true in the case of a public figure, especially a politician! The justification – workplace affairs are not uncommon. But it’s not that simple when viewed through a lens of workplace power dynamics!

Even more shocking in a #MeToo era – much of the hate mail the media outlet received came from women.

The Star defended their investigation saying that the staffer who worked in Tory’s office had travelled on many publicly-funded trips with him and so it was in the public’s interest to know about the affair.

The uproar about the alleged breach of Tory’s privacy takes me back to a conversation more than 25 years ago, with a women’s magazine editor who felt an extra-marital affair should be grounds for termination of service for any employee.

It also brings to mind another Toronto mayoral candidate who dropped out of the race in 2010 after publicly admitting to having a number of intimate relationships with women other than his live-in partner. One or multiple, is hardly the point.

A question also arises as to whether a prime minister or premier would be forgiven for a similar lapse in judgement or whether it is just John Tory who merits special treatment?

As I see it, Tory was pushed to make an ethical decision by the Star’s investigative reporting. He obviously thought nothing of the affair when he decided to run for his third term as Toronto mayor.

The story might raise questions about the intentions of the individual who tipped off the media outlet and their motivation for running it. However, if a politician cheats on his wife with a staffer, does his poor judgement truly have no bearing on how he conducts himself in public office? There’s just one right answer to this question – John Tory did the only thing he could do!