The key to maintaining a healthy weight as we all know is not only exercise but also diet. Strict discipline when it comes to the food, we eat is required to maintain good health.

But along with what we eat, we should also monitor how we eat it. According to health experts, slowing down the speed of eating food can help us be more mindful of what we eat and it also provides big boost to digestion.

As per leading health experts, digestion plays a crucial role in maintaining overall good health. But the issue with today’s life is that most people are in an endless loop of “fight or flight” mode. This state of mind does not support proper digestion of food. It is therefore very important to slow down and be in a calm state of mind before consuming food.

To explain it scientifically and biologically, the involuntary nervous system can be divided into the parasympathetic nervous system (PNS), which can also be called the ‘rest and digest’ system and the sympathetic nervous system (SNS) more commonly known as the fight or flight system.

When the body is the stressed or sympathetic state the majority of the blood flow rushes to the periphery of the body, vision and brain. In such a scenario, the process of digestion is on pause. Therefore, to ensure that digestion takes place optimally the body needs to be in the parasympathetic or the rest and digest state.

Here are seven ways in which we can slow down when eating: