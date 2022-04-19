Since the pandemic struck the world, everyone has become more conscious about their health, lifestyle and food habits. Working out regularly, maintaining good health and eating right have become priority for people all over the world.

While health and fitness has become a necessity and more and more people are choosing to have home cooked meals as opposed to takeouts, they tend to forget that that the vessels we use for cooking food are equally important as compared to what is being cooked for consumption.

The utensils used when cooking also affect the overall nutrition of the meal prepared. Some experts state that some vessels have a toxic coating which break down at high temperatures and can seep into the food and affect its quality.

In the earlier days, before stainless steel, ceramic or non-stick became more popular, iron, brass and copper vessels were common mainstays in the kitchen. Now with the onset of the pandemic, more and more people are looking to go back to their roots and rediscover the many benefits of preparing food in iron, copper or brass utensils.

Iron

The benefits of a cast iron pan are many. Firstly, once the pan is cured, it can be used for cooking foods with minimal to no oil. Secondly, some iron leeches into the food which only adds to the nutrition value of the meal. Lastly, iron utensils are extremely strong and they last for years.

All you have to do is cure it, which means, after you wash it, apply oil, heat and repeat. This will prevent the iron pan from rusting and will ensure that the pan is practically as non-sticky as the toxic and chemically coated non-stick pans.

Brass

Brass is made up of zinc and copper. This metal is durable and non-magnetic. According to experts, when food is cooked in brass cookware, the nutrient loss amounts to only seven percent, this number is much larger when cooking is done in alternate cookware like steel or non-stick.

Bronze

Stocking the cutlery space with bronze plates and glasses is a simple way to improve gut health. It is believed that when food is consumed in bronze plates the acid content of the food is reduced and it is beneficial for digestion and overall gut health. Bronze is also useful to maintain thyroid balance, reduce inflammation and improve memory.

Copper

Drinking water from copper glasses provides a lot of benefits as copper starts a natural purification system of the water. Copper is also known for its anti-inflammatory properties and can help relieve joint aches and pains.