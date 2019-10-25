WI call back Campbelle, Nation for India ODI series

Antigua, Oct 27 (IANS) Shemaine Campbelle and Chedean Nation are set to make a comeback, after West Indies announced a 14-member squad for the first two women’s one-day international against India next month, the ICC said in a statement.

West Indies will be bolstered by the return of the experienced pair, both of whom last made an ODI appearance in the three-match series against England in June.

They missed the following home series against Australia because of injuries.

They will be joined by two new faces — pacer Shamnsha Hector and all-rounder Aaliyah Alleyne — who have earned their maiden call-ups after impressing the selectors in a training camp.

The squad features a good mix of experience and youth, and it will be led by their regular captain, Stafanie Taylor. Deandra Dottin, who has been out of the squad since February due to a prolonged shoulder injury, will miss out on the India series.

“The selection panel chose a good balance of youth and experience when assembling this squad,” Ann Browne-John, Lead Selector of the Women’s and Girl’s panel Cricket West Indies, said on Saturday as quoted by the ICC.

“We have the return of the experienced Chedean Nation and Shemaine Campbelle, who missed the last series against Australia due to injury.”

The first of the three ODIs will be played on November 1 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua at Centurion. The following two games will also be played at the same venue before the teams move to Guyana, where they will lock horns in five T20 Internationals later that month.

Squad (for the first two ODIs): Stafanie Taylor (c), Anisa Mohammed, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Britney Cooper, Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Stacy-Ann King, Kyshona Knight, Natasha McLean, Shabika Gajnabi, Shawnisha Hector, Shemaine Campbelle, Sheneta Grimmond

–IANS

dm/kk/dpb