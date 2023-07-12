Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Wednesday became the first Indian bowler to claim the wickets of a father and son duo in his glorious Test career when he dismissed Tagenarine Chanderpaul on the opening day of the first Test against the West Indies, here.

Ashwin, who had made his Test debut in 2011, had dismissed Tagenarine’s father Shivnarine Chanderpaul during his maiden Test on the third day of the 1st Test in New Delhi.

On Wednesday, the 36-year old Ashwin removed young Tagenarine and became only fifth bowler in world cricket to dismiss both father and son during his career.

The other four bowlers, who feature in the interesting list are — Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc, South Africa’s off-spinner Simon Harmer, England all-rounder Ian Botham and Pakistan legend Wasim Akram.

Meanwhile, former India captain Virat Kohli joined Sachin Tendulkar to become only the second player to play against a father-son duo in international cricket.

Kohli played against Shivnarine Chanderpaul when India toured the West Indies in their previous Test tour to the Caribbean in 2011 and he took the field against Tagenarine on Wednesday.

Master Blaster Tendulkar had played against Australia’s Geoff Marsh on India’s 1992 tour Down Under, also played against his son Shaun Marsh in the 2011-12 Test series in Australia.

Shaun made his Test debut for Australia against India in the 2011-12 series at home, which was Tendulkar’s final red-ball international assignment away from home.

