Wicketkeeper Cleaver named as replacement for Mitchell in Kiwi squad for Tri-series

Wicketkeeeper-batter Dane Cleaver has been called into the New Zealand T20 Tri-series squad to replace the injured Daryl Mitchell ahead of their opening match at the Hagley Oval against Pakistan here later on Saturday.

A New Zealand Cricket (NZC) statement said Mitchell’s injury will continue to be assessed over the coming week ahead of the team’s scheduled departure for the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next Saturday (October 15).

The 30-year-old Cleaver has played seven T20Is with a best of unbeaten 78 and an average of nearly 30.

Mitchell was ruled out of the T20 Tri-series after fracturing his hand during training at Lincoln on Friday.

The all-rounder sustained a blow to his right-hand while batting in the nets, with an X-Ray later revealing a fracture to his fifth metacarpal, according to NZC.

New Zealand physio for the Tri-series Theo Kapakoulakis confirmed Mitchell’s hand had been placed in a cast which would need to remain on for at least two weeks. Coach Gary Stead said some time was needed to consider a decision on Mitchell’s availability for the ICC T20 World Cup.

20221008-091402

