Widespread intermittent rain, thundershowers likely in J&K in next 24 hrs

Widespread intermittent rain and thundershowers continued in J&K during the last 24 hours. The MeT office said on Saturday that same conditions will continue during the next 24 hours.

“Widespread intermittent rain/thundershowers likely to occur in J&K during next 24 hours,” MeT department official said.

Srinagar had 9.1, Pahalgam 4.6 and Gulmarg 0.8 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

Drass town in Ladakh region had 1.4, Kargil 2.1 and Leh minus 1.2 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 14.7, Katra 12.6, Batote 8.1, Banihal 8.4 and Bhaderwah 7.4 as the minimum temperature.

