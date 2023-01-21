INDIA

Widespread light to moderate rain, snow likely in J&K

The Meteorological office on Saturday predicted widespread light to moderate rain, snow in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

“Widespread light to moderate rain/snow is expected in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar recorded 0.2, Pahalgam minus 3.8 and Gulmarg minus 8.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil had minus 13.8 and Leh minus 15.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 6.1, Katra 5.7, Batote minus 0.5, Banihal 0.2 and Bhaderwah also 0.2 as the minimum temperature.

Rain, snow lashed J&K during the last 24 hours.

— IANS

sq/svn/

20230121-103402

