Widespread light to moderate rain, snow likely in J&K

Weather was inclement in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Sunday that widespread light to moderate rain/snow is likely to occur during the next 24 hours.

“Widespread light to moderate rain/snow is likely to occur in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an office of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 5.2, Pahalgam 2.1 and Gulmarg minus 3.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

Drass town in Ladakh had 0.1, Kargil minus 3.8 and Leh 0.5 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 15.4, Katra 13.7, Batote 7, Banihal 6.6 and Bhaderwah 8.0 as the minimum temperature.

