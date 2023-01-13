Weather was partially cloudy in J&K during the last 24 hours as the Meteorological (MeT) office said on Friday that widespread light to moderate rain, snow is likely to occur during the next 24 hours.

“Widespread light to moderate rain/snow is likely to occur in J&K during the next 24 hours”, an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 1, Pahalgam minus 2.4 and Gulmarg minus 0.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil had minus 8.6 and Leh minus 9.4 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 7.5, Katra 7.6, Batote minus 0.8, Banihal 0.2 and Bhaderwah minus 0.4 as the minimum temperature.

20230113-094801