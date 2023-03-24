The Met Office said on Friday that widespread rain and gusty wind is likely during the next 48 hours in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Widespread rain/thunderstorm with snowfall over higher reaches at most places of Jammu and Kashmir with possibility of hailstorm in plains during March 24-25. Thunderstorm may be accompanied by strong gusty winds. Rain likely to commence from afternoon onwards,” it said.

The Met Office also advised to postpone spraying of orchards, as well as travelling only after confirming road status from concerned traffic police.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 5.3, Pahalgam 0.6 and Gulmarg 0 degree Celsius as the minimum temperature on Friday.

Drass town in Ladakh region had minus 6.3, Kargil minus 1.9 and Leh minus 3 degrees.

Jammu recorded 14.9, Katra 12, Batote 7.5, Banihal 5 and Bhaderwah 5.6 as the minimum temperature.

