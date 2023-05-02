INDIA

Widespread rain likely in J&K during next 24 hours

The weather was generally cloudy in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Tuesday that widespread light to moderate rain is expected in the next 24 hours.

“Widespread light to moderate rain/ thunderstorm is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours,” the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

Srinagar had 10.6, Pahalgam 6.5 and Gulmarg 3.9 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil town had 7.5 and Leh 4 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 16.8, Katra 14.6, Batote 10.9, Banihal 10.1 and Bhaderwah 11.2 as the minimum temperature.

