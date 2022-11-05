Weather was partly cloudy in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Saturday that widespread rain/snow is likely to occur during the next 24 hours.

“Widespread rain/snow is expected to occur in J&K during the next 24 beginning Saturday afternoon”, an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 5.6, Pahalgam 2 and Gulmarg 0.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

Drass town in Ladakh region had minus 1.8, Kargil 3 and Leh minus 2 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 16.4, Katra 14.7, Batote 9.5, Banihal 5.8 and Bhaderwah 7.2 as the minimum temperature.

