INDIA

Widespread rain & snow forecast in J&K, Ladakh

By NewsWire
Cloudy weather with short spells of sunshine continued in J&K and Ladakh on Sunday as the Meteorological (MeT) department forecast moderate to heavy rain and snow in both the union territories during the next 24 hours.

“A fresh Western Disturbance is activity over J&K and Ladakh. Widespread rain/snow is likely to occur during the next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT department told IANS.

Srinagar had 5.8, Pahalgam 1.2 and Gulmarg minus 2.0 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh region had minus 5.0, Leh minus 2.5 and Kargil minus 9.8 as the night’s lowest temperature.A

Jammu city had 14.0, Katra 12.7, Batote 7.7, Banihal 7.1 and Bhaderwah 5.9 as the minimum.

