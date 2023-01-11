INDIA

Widespread rain, snow likely in J&K during next 24 hrs

Widespread light to moderate rain and snow is likely to happen during the next 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir, the weather department here said on Wednesday.

The UT witnessed cloudy weather with light rain and snow during the last 24 hours.

“Widespread light to moderate rain/snow is likely to occur in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

Srinagar had 3.5, Pahalgam minus 0.3 and Gulmarg minus 3 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil had minus 7.4 and Leh minus 7.2 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 8, Katra 10.1, Batote 6.6, Banihal 4.9 and Bhaderwah also 6.6 as the minimum temperature.

