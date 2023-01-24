Weather was inclement in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Tuesday that widespread rain and snow is likely to occur in Kashmir.

“Widespread light to moderate rain/snow is likely to occur in the Valley and cloudy sky in Jammu division during the next 24 hours,” an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

Srinagar had minus 2.3, Pahalgam minus 8.6 and Gulmarg minus 9.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil had minus 16.8 and Leh minus 10.2 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 8.5, Katra 7.2, Batote 1.5, Banihal 0.3 and Bhaderwah 0.8 as the minimum temperature.

