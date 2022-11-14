INDIA

Widespread rain/snow likely to continue in J&K: MeT

NewsWire
0
0

The Meteorogical (MeT) department on Monday forecast widespread rain/snow to continue in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

“Widespread light to moderate rain/snow is expected in J&K during the next 24 hours”, an official of the MeT department said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 3.4 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 0.6 and Gulmarg minus 2.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature this morning.

In Drass (Ladakh) it was minus 3.5, Kargil minus 3 and Leh minus 5, while Jammu registered 12.4 degrees, Katra 10.6, Batote 3, Banihal 3.6 and Bhaderwah 4.6 degrees.

20221114-104801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Undertrial dies in UP jail

    ‘Hold’ Adani Wilmar; Co poised to scale up growth in packaged...

    Grocery store owner shot dead in Delhi’s Rohini

    Excise duty cut on petrol, diesel; subsidy announced for Ujjwala gas...