INDIA

Widespread rain, thunderstorm expected to continue in J&K

NewsWire
0
0

Rain lashed the plains as light snowfall occurred in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours, the Met Office said on Saturday.

Hill stations of Gulmarg and Sonamarg received fresh snowfall on Friday.

The Office said that widespread rain/thunderstorm is likely during the next 24 hours in the plains and light snowfall in the hills.

Srinagar recorded 5.8, Pahalgam minus 0.5 and Gulmarg minus 1 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Saturday.

Drass town in Ladakh region had minus 1.1, Kargil 0.2 and Leh minus 3.2 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu registered 13.2, Katra 10, Batote 3.5, Banihal 2.2 and Bhaderwah 3 as the minimum temperature.

20230325-094404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rajasthan bans sale of firecrackers till next year

    Lohia Trust to get its own office in Lucknow

    Weeklong Mahashivratri begins in Himachal

    IMD predicts heavy rains in TN between Dec 8-10