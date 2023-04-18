INDIA

Widespread rain, thunderstorms likely in J&K today

Rain and thunderstorm lashed Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Tuesday that widespread rain and thunderstorms are likely to occur during the next 24 hours.

“Widespread light to moderate rain/thunderstorms are likely in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

Srinagar had 11, Pahalgam 5.6 and Gulmarg 3.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

In Ladakh region, Kargil had 5.4 and Leh 5 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 20, Katra 18.5, Batote 12.6, Banihal 10.5 and Bhaderwah 11.4 as the minimum temperature.

