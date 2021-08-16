The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity, with isolated heavy falls, is very likely over the northeast and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next four-five days.

Isolated heavy to very heavy falls is very likely over Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday, an IMD release said.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity is also very likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha during the next five days.

Isolated heavy falls is very likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh on August 17, Telangana on August 18 and 19, Jharkhand on August 17 and 18, Gangetic West Bengal on August 17, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till August 20, Madhya Pradesh from August 17 to 19, and Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha till August 18.

Isolated heavy to very heavy falls is also very likely over Odisha and Telangana on August 17 and Vidarbha on August 18.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity is very likely over Maharashtra (except Vidarbha area) during next three days till August 19 with reduction thereafter. Isolated heavy falls is very likely over these areas on August 17 and isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely on August 19.

Subdued rainfall is very likely to continue over northwest India and Gujarat during next four days.

–IANS

niv/vd