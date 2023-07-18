Widespread rains continued to lash Telangana since Monday night even as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for some districts for next 24 hours.

The IMD issued an impact-based heavy rainfall warning for some districts of Telangana for the 24-hour period ending Wednesday morning.

It has forecast heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain at isolated places in Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, and Janagaon districts.

Moderate to heavy rainfall continued in many parts of Telangana including Hyderabad for a second day on Tuesday. The downpour inundated low-lying areas in the state capital and affected the movement of vehicular traffic.

According to the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, the monsoon has been active over Telangana.

Heavy rainfall occurred at most places in Mulugu and at few places in Hanamkonda and Karimnagar and at isolated places in J.Bhupalpally, Nizamabad, and Rajanna Sircilla districts.

The rains brought cheers to the state, which is reeling under a long dry spell. The southwest monsoon had so far remained weak and the cumulative rainfall for the season stands deficient at 25 per cent.

Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast rains in the state over the next four days. Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Karimnagar, Peddapally,Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Siddipet, and Kamareddy districts during the same period. Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sircilla, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, and Medak districts.

A cyclonic circulation lies over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal Odisha and extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form northwest Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours, Hyderabad Meteorological Centre said in its daily report at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

2023071841334