INDIA

Wife attempts suicide, husband records the incident

NewsWire
0
0

In a shocking incident, a video has emerged in which a woman is seen attempting to hang herself from the ceiling fan and the husband, instead of saving her, is busy filming the act.

The woman fails in her first attempt but succeeds in hanging herself in the second attempt.

The woman’s father Raj Kishore Gupta told reporters that his son-in-law Sanjeev Gupta called him in the afternoon and said that his wife Shobhita had committed suicide.

“I rushed to her house in Gulmohar Nagar and found her body on the bed. Sanjeev was busy pumping her chest but she was lifeless. When I questioned Sanjeev, he showed me the video and I was shocked that he made no effort to save her but was busy recording the incident. He also did not rush her to the hospital,” he said.

The Hanumant Nagar police have been informed of the incident by the deceased’s family and the body has been sent for post mortem.

Sanjeev Gupta is being questioned by the police.

The couple had been married four years ago.

20221026-181005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Quite disappointing’, Taniya Bhatia slams London Hotel for no response over...

    Gelatin sticks near Ambani home: FIR lodged

    Advocate’s murder: Bar Council asks UP lawyers to withdraw strike

    Restrictions to continue in Kashmir on Friday