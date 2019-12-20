Wife held for giving pistol to accused in courtroom

Mainpuri, Jan 7 (IANS) Police have arrested the wife of a murder accused who shot himself in the leg inside the courtroom in Mainpuri on Monday with a pistol given by his wife.

Manish’s wife Seema Yadav broke down during interrogation and confessed that she carried the pistol in her petticoat. The weapon was provided to her by her brother Vinod.

A case was registered against Seema on charges of criminal conspiracy, charges to injure, dishonesty and she was later arrested.

Police teams are now searching for Vinod who is absconding.

“When the victim’s family members were questioned, they told different stories,” Circle Officer (Mainpuri city) Abhay Narain Singh said.

Seven cops including two inspectors, two male constables, a woman constable and two other local intelligence constables have also been arrested for criminal conspiracy in the case.

–IANS

amita/kr