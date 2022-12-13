INDIA

Wife of ex-DIG gets life term for UP BJP leader’s murder

The additional sessions judge, Lucknow, V.S. Tripathi has sentenced Alka Mishra, former BJP corporator and wife of former Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) P.K. Mishra, to life imprisonment for the murder of BJP leader Malti Sharma in 2004.

Three other convicts were also sentenced to life imprisonment.

The court also imposed a fine on the convicts.

Other three convicts are constables Rajkumar Rai, Alok Dubey and Rohit Singh. All four convicts were produced in the court from jail.

Additional district government counsel L.K. Dixit said the victim’s husband Prem Nath Sharma had lodged an FIR in June 2004, alleging his wife Malti Sharma was shot dead on Kukrail bridge on June 7, 2004.

Police probe found that the murder was a fallout of a political rivalry between Alka and Malti.

Alka was in police custody but managed to escape on December 9 after the court pronounced her guilty of murder. She was nabbed near Indiranagar Metro station on Sunday night.

