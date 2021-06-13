Nirmal Milkha Singh, wife of legendary athlete Milkha Singh, passed away here on Sunday. She was 82. She was battling Covid-19 in Fortis hospital here for the last fortnight.
–IANS
nns/qma
Nirmal Milkha Singh, wife of legendary athlete Milkha Singh, passed away here on Sunday. She was 82. She was battling Covid-19 in Fortis hospital here for the last fortnight.
–IANS
nns/qma
World Media Corp (Canada) Inc
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville, On L6H 7L8 CANADA
Tel: 416-900-6669
Tel: 905-673-6625
Fax: 905-673-6636
Copyright © 2020-21 - CanIndia.com is a division of World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved. [Privacy Policy]