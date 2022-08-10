After a long gap, the family of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has come back into the corridors of power in Bihar, and party leaders and workers are jubilant.

While the Lalu Prasad family has been out of power since 2005, it saw a brief resurgence in the first Mahagatbandhan with Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal-United. Then, Tejashwi Yadav was Deputy Chief Minister for 18 months from November 2015 to July 2017, and his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav a minister.

However, the JD-U walked out of the Mahagatbandhan in 2017 and re-allied with the BJP.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav tied the knot with long-time friend Rajshree aka Rachel on December 10, 2021 and he got the post of Deputy Chief Minister again – just after nine months.

There was buzz in Bihar that Rajshree Yadav will become lucky for Tejashwi Yadav and Lalu Prasad family. As she came into the life of Tejashwi Yadav around one year ago, things started changing for the Lalu Prasad family.

Lalu Prasad Yadav got bail in the fodder scam – though on health grounds.

Tej Pratap Yadav, who was angry over various issues with Tejashwi Yadav and other family members, came to closer to the family. He participated in the marriage function of Tejashwi Yadav and also saw dancing with him. Since then, Tej Pratap Yadav has not given any indication of anger with any of the family members.

Tejashwi Yadav again became came close to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after his marriage. Nitish Kumar even went to the house of his mother and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi for an Iftar party. Both Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav had met several times since then.

During the swearing-in ceremony, Rajshree Yadav said that she is very happy that her husband had become the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar. She thanked the people of Bihar and CM Nitish Kumar.

