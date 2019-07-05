Wife, son held for government employee’s murder

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) Three persons, including the son and wife of the deceased, have been arrested for the murder of an auditor working with the office of Directorate General of Audit (Central Expenditure) at his residence in south Delhi, the police said on Tuesday.

Anand Singh, the deceased, was found murdered at his residence in the wee hours of Saturday.

“The deceased person’s juvenile son, along with his mother Sunita (36) and two others –identified as Vikas (22) and Rishabh (20) — hatched a conspiracy on Friday to eliminate Anand Singh. Sunita and her son had promised to give Vikas Rs 1 lakh if he helped them eliminate Anand Singh. Vikas later roped in Rishabh to help him commit the crime,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Chinmoy Biswal.”Vikas and Rishabh, who were hiding on the roof of the house on the night of the murder, stabbed Anand Singh when he was sleeping on the ground floor at around 2.30 a.m. While the two were committing crime, Sunita and her son kept gaurd outside the room to keep a watch on the other family members,” Biswal added.

While Rishabh was arrested from Faridabad on Monday, a hunt is on to nab Vikas who is still at large. As per the DCP, during initial interrogation, Sunita and her son tried to mislead the police by concocting a story that some robbers had killed Anand Singh as over Rs 1 lakh and a mobile phone were missing from the house which was ransacked.

“But on sustained interrogation, Sunita broke down and confessed to the crime. She said her husband was an alcoholic who used to ill-treat her and the children. Fed up of his regular tantrums, she along with her son planned to kill him,” Biswal said.–IANS

