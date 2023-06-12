INDIALIFESTYLE

Wife ties husband to tree for taking selfie, sets him afire in Bihar village

NewsWire
0
0

A woman in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district tied her husband to a tree, poured kerosene oil and set him on fire, an official said on Monday.

The incident happened in a village under the Sahibganj police station in the early hours of Sunday. Sources said that the accused coaxed her husband to get tied to a tree as she wanted to click a selfie. Once tied him firmly, she poured kerosene oil and set him on fire.

The villagers spotted the high flames coming from the tree and rushed to find a man shouting for help. The villagers managed to douse the flame and save his life. The villagers also nabbed the woman and informed local police about the incident.

“We have taken the statement of the victim. He claimed that his wife tied him up on the pretext of taking a selfie and set him on fire after pouring kerosene oil. His life was saved by the villagers who spotted the fire. We have also arrested the accused,” said Rajesh Kumar, the SHO of Sahibganj police station.

The victim was initially taken to Sahebganj primary health centre and later referred to the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) for better treatment.

20230612-123603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gorkha military widows honoured on India’s Independence Day

    Farmer saves son from leopard attack in Dudhwa Reserve

    Rahul drives tractor to Parliament, demands withdrawal of 3 farm laws

    Upset over youth’s death, mob attacks police team in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur