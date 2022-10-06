INDIA

Wild boar attack on maize farms, AIADMK seeks compensation for farmers

AIADMK leader and legislator R.B. Udhayakumar has called upon the Tamil Nadu government to provide necessary compensation to the maize farmers of Madurai who have been facing heavy crop losses due to attacks by wild boars.

Wild boars had entered the maize farms in Madurai and destroyed the entire crop leading to huge losses to the farmers. The farmers lost crops in several acres of farmland near the reserve forest areas in Usilampatti, Vadipatti, and other areas.

R.G. Sudheesh, a maize farmer while speaking to IANS, said, “We spend anywhere between Rs 25,000 to 30,000 per acre of maize farm and the wild boar enters into the farms in large numbers and destroy the entire crop and the farms.”

He also said that the deterrents suggested by the forest department like special spray and building fences are not effective in Tamil Nadu.

The farmers are also worried that the wild boars even attack them if they try to create any hindrance.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu agriculture department has already sent a team of officials to assess the crop loss due to the wild boar attacks.

Farmers belonging to the Mullai Periyar Farmers Association while speaking to IANS said, “The wild boar and other animal attacks from the forests can be prevented if fences are laid at the end of the reserve forest areas followed by a pit. This would prevent the animals from reaching the farm.”

