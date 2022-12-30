INDIALIFESTYLE

Wild elephant attacks couple, woman killed in K’taka

A woman was killed while three others including her husband were injured in a wild elephant attack on Thursday in Chikkabeechanahalli village near Bilikere in Mysuru district of Karnataka.

The deceased was identified as 55-year-old Chikkamma, a resident of Beechanahalli. According to authorities, she was attacked by the elephant while she worked at her farm with her husband Sidde Gowda.

Chikkamma died on the spot while Sidde Gowda managed to escape with minor injuries.

The elephant also attacked Ranju with its trunk and trampled another person Ravi. Both were working at their farm. The injured had been shifted to a private hospital in Mysuru.

The police personnel from Bilikere police station and Range Forest Officer Nandakumar and staff of the forest department have rushed to the spot and trying to shoo away the elephant to the forest.

Chamundeshwari constituency MLA, G.T. Deve Gowda, paid a visit to the injured persons in the private hospital in Mysuru and also met the family members of the deceased woman.

He has directed the authorities to take up operation to avoid elephant menace, and provide compensation.

