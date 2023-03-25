INDIA

Wild elephant electrocuted to death in Coimbatore

A wild tusker was electrocuted to death near Kuruvamma temple, Periyanaickenpalayam in Coimbatore early Saturday.

Forest officials of Coimbatore forest range told IANS that the incident occurred when the elephant rubbed its body against an electric post which fell down on him along with overhead live power line near the Periyanickenpalayam forest range, leading to its on the spot death.

With the tusker’s fatality in the morning, death toll of elephants dying of electrocution in one month reached five. Three female elephants were electrocuted to death in Dharmapuri when they got in touch with an electric fence. In another incident, a male elephant touched a low-lying electric line electrocuting it instantly. This also occurred in the Dharmapuri district.

The Madras High Court on Thursday had directed the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) on why low-lying power lines were not removed even after court orders. The court had directed the Tangedco senior officials to report before the court on April 19 regarding the precautions taken to prevent wild animals from being electrocuted.

Forest officials said that the post-mortem of the wild tusker that died due to electrocution will be conducted soon. The forest department has registered a case and investigation is on.

20230325

