Wild elephant kills farmer in UP

A farmer was killed by a wild elephant in Verdiya village adjacent to Katarniyaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS) in Uttar Pradesh.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), KWS, Akash Deep Badhawan said that the forest department has provided immediate financial assistance of Rs 10,000 from Dudhwa Foundation to the family of the deceased.

Badhawan said two farmers Suresh and Ajaya were working in the fields when the elephant arrived.

Owing to fog, they could not identify the animal.

When the tusker reached close to them, Ajay ran away but Suresh could not escape and was killed.

The DFO said solar streets lights had been installed and solar torches also distributed to avoid such incidents.

World Wildlife Fund project officer Dabeer Hasan said it would also provide financial help to the bereaved family on Thursday.

