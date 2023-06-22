INDIA

Wild elephant kills man in Assam

A wild elephant killed a man in Assam’s Nagaon district, a forest official confirmed.

Ranjit Phukan, the forest range officer in Nagaon’s Kampur division, told IANS: “A tusker has caused large-scale panic in the area. It trampled a man to death on Wednesday morning while the person was on his way to open his shop.”

The incident happened in the Kothiyatoli area in the district.

“Due to the attack by the pachyderm, the man was grievously injured. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, but the doctors declared him brought dead,” Phukan said.

The jumbo then traveled at least 20 km and reached Kampur town. It caused havoc in the surrounding area of Kampur, damaging several structures.

The forest officer said: “We have informed the administration about the tusker’s movement. The shops and other establishments along with schools were shut as the elephant has been roaming very impatiently.”

On its way from Kothiyatoli to Kampur, the elephant also killed two cows.

The Divisional Forest Officer at Nagaon, Bhaskar Deka said: “The elephant has gone to the wetland area. We are trying to send it back to the forest.”

