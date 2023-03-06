INDIALIFESTYLE

Wild elephant tramples two men to death in TN

Two men were trampled to death by a wild elephant in Tamil Nadu’s Satyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR).

The victims identified as Bomme Gowdar (55) and Sidhumari (65) are from the Kunri tribal village in the Kadambur forest area.

The incident occurred near Thattapalam on Sunday evening.

Bomme Gowdar and Sidhumari were pillion-riding with two of their friends when the wild elephant charged at them.

All four dropped their vehicles and ran away. However, the elephant chased them and Bomme Gowdar and Sidhumari were trampled to death.

Forest department officials told IANS that the post-mortem of the deceased will be conducted at Sathyamangalam Government hospital.

Forest officials said that compensation to the families of the victims will be provided after a detailed inquiry into the matter.

