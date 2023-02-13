INDIA

Wild elephant tramples woman to death in Coimbatore

NewsWire
0
0

A 59-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant in a reserve forest area in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district.

The attack took place on Sunday evening. The Tamil Nadu forest department identified the woman as Karupathal, wife of Sakthivel.

According to the officials, Karupathal had gone to the border of the forest area to graze her cattle. Suddenly a wild elephant arrived from the forest. The woman tried to run away, but the elephant, according to the forest department sources, took her by the trunk and threw her and later trampled the woman to death.

The body of Karupathal was taken to the Mettupalayam government hospital for post-mortem. Senior officials of the Tamil Nadu forest department reached the spot and held an inquiry on the attack by the wild elephant.

The Tamil Nadu forest department is in the process of using electric fences in areas where human and animal conflict takes place, and with the killing of Karupathal the emergency for erecting the fence has increased.

A senior officer of the Tamil Nadu forest department told IANS that the department has already submitted a proposal to the state government on the measures to be taken to prevent attacks by wild elephants and other animals in human settlements.

20230213-105204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘KGF’ and ‘Kantara’ makers announce next ‘Dhoomam’

    List steps to be taken on regulating OTT content: SC to...

    Harbhajan Singh in AAP’s star campaigners’ list for Gujarat polls

    200-plus sex workers get vaccine shots in Mumbai